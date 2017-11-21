K45 million released for road works in Chipata.

The Ministry of Local Government has awarded contracts to two local contractors to work on feeder roads in Chipata district.

The works will be carried out at a total cost of one hundred and forty-five million Kwacha.

Speaking in an interview with journalists today, Chipata City Council Public Relations Manager, Kameko Manda, named the contractors as Horizon Contractors and Vibrant Constructions and General Supply Limited.

Ms. Manda says the roads will be constructed over a period of three years.

She explained that Horizon Contractors will work on the fifty-seven kilometres Chamakanga-Lukuzwe road at a cost of seventy-eight million Kwacha.

Ms. Manda says Vibrant Constructions and General Supply Limited will work on the forty-five kilometres Chongo- Chiwoko road at a cost of sixty-seven million kwacha.

She says works on the two roads started on November 17th, adding that the periodic inspections, which will be done over three years will ensure that the roads being constructed are of the highest quality possible.