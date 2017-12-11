Six people injured in a Chipata bound Zambia-Malawi bus accident.

A Chipata bound Zambia Malawi bus has been involved in a toad traffic accident this morning.

Police spokesperson, Easther Katongo confirmed this to the media in a statement this morning.

However, at the time she sent the statement, no death had been recorded.

Ms. Katongo says police received a report of a serious accident, which occurred along Great East Road at Chitemalesa area at around 05:30 hours.

She says the Zambia-Malawi Bus was carrying 62 passengers.

Ms. Katongo says 53 of the passengers suffered slight injuries and we’re being treated at Chongwe Hospital, while six sustained serious injuries.

She explained that of the seriously injured, three were rushed to the University Teaching Hospital, UTH and another three to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.

The police spokesperson, says the accident occurred when the driver failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed, lost control of the Motor vehicle and overturned.