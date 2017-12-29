Eastern requests chemicals to fight army worms

Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, says the province has requested for ten thousand liters of insecticides from government to help eradicate army worms in affected fields.
Mr. Zulu told Breeze News that the issue of army worms is a concern to government.
He says the province through the Ministry of Agriculture, has already sent the proposal and that they are expecting the chemicals to be sent to the province by next week.
Mr. Zulu has, however, encouraged farmers to use their electronic voucher cards to buy pesticides that will help eradicate army worms, instead of waiting for government to provide for them.
He says government may delay to procure the chemicals as the procurement may not have been properly budgeted for.