Township road works in Chipata stall

Tarring works of township roads in Chipata have stalled due to lack of funds.

Sable Construction Company Managing Director, Nazir Aloo has confirmed the development to Breeze News.

Mr. Aloo says that works on Kalindawalo, East Rise and Katopola-Chizongwe roads have all been suspended.

He says that there is nothing the company can do to continue with the works if funds are not available.

Mr. Aloo says that government has indicated that it will only be able to release money for the road works next year.

Last week Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo threatened to cancel the contract for Sable Construction Company to tar the Kalindawalo road in Chipata District.

Mr. Kasolo said the road has been done for the third time now because construction works which were undertaken were not fully completed.

He said every time the contractor was approached, he showed seriousness by bringing a lot of machinery on site but later abandoned the works.

Mr. Kasolo wondered how the contractor was given contracts all over the country when he had not completed most contracts in the area.