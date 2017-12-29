MMD calls for investigations of delayed e-voucher system

The Movement for Multi-Party Democracy MMD has called for investigations into what it has described as poor handling of the e-voucher system.

MMD National Chairperson for Agriculture Chishala Chilufya says that it is unacceptable for farmers to be struggling to get inputs in December.

Mr. Chilufya says that according to the agriculture calendar, anyone planting maize seed, can only plant early maturing seed, which cannot produce more than 60 bags per hector.