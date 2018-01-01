Caritas Chipata says government performed well in some sectors in 2017

Caritas Chipata says government in 2017 has performed fairy well in other sectors of the economy in Eastern Province.

Caritas Good Governance Programs Coordinator, John Mthadziko Zulu says the social sectors of the economy such as the Social Cash Transfer Scheme, which was rolled out to many districts, improved the living standard of people.

He says this is a right direction towards poverty reduction as many people benefited from the program

In the health sector, Mr. Zulu says there is an improvement in the service provisions.

He says the Ministry of Health has done its level best in deploying more health practitioners in health institutions, despite having a challenge of health workers in rural hospitals.

Mr. Zulu says in the infrastructure sector, government has constructed more hospitals, schools and roads, such as the Great East Road.

He says government has further developed towns through the construction of township roads in most of the districts including Chama.

He says this is a positive move but wondered why government has continued giving contracts to Sable Construction Company, stating that the contractor has currently failed to complete road works in certain districts such as Chipata, Petauke and Lundazi.

Mr. Zulu has emphasized the need for government to consider giving contracts to serious contractors, saying such contractors are delaying the development of the country.