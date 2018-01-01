Three New Year babies recorded at Chipata Central Hospital

Chipata Central Hospital has recorded three New Year babies by 10:51 hours this morning.
Chipata Central Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Mbinga Mbinga says the health facility recorded two baby girls and one baby boy by 10:51 hours.
Dr. Mbinga says the first baby weighing 3.2 kg was born at 01:46 hours, the second baby weighing 3.8 kg was born at 05:05 hours while the third male baby weighing 3.4 kg was born around 10:36 hours, through caesarean.
Speaking before Chipata City Council Deputy Mayor Grace Phiri and Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu presented the baby humpers to the deserving mothers, Dr. Mbinga says the health facility is impressed with the gesture.
And Provincial Administrative Officer Royd Tembo, who represented the provincial minister, urged the mothers to take good care of the babies as they are the future leaders of the country.
Meanwhile, Chipata City Council Deputy Mayor Grace Phiri says government thought it was important to give to the mothers.
By broadcast time, about two expectant mothers were still in labour.