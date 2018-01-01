Three New Year babies recorded at Chipata Central Hospital

Chipata Central Hospital has recorded three New Year babies by 10:51 hours this morning.

Chipata Central Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Mbinga Mbinga says the health facility recorded two baby girls and one baby boy by 10:51 hours.

Dr. Mbinga says the first baby weighing 3.2 kg was born at 01:46 hours, the second baby weighing 3.8 kg was born at 05:05 hours while the third male baby weighing 3.4 kg was born around 10:36 hours, through caesarean.