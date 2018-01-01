Suspected cholera kills one person in Lundazi

One person has died from suspected cholera in Lundazi district.

Acting Provincial Medical Director, Jairos Mulambya has confirmed the development to Breeze News.

Dr. Mulambya says that one other person has been admitted to ZASP clinic and his condition has been described as out of danger.

He says that the duo developed diarrhoea and decided to seek treatment from a traditional healer but unfortunately one of them died from the disease.

Dr. Mulambya says that samples were collected and sent to Chipata Central Hospital where they are being analysed to confirm if it is cholera.

He says that a team of medical personnel has been dispatched to get the situation on the ground.

Dr. Mulambya further says that an examination was conducted on a person who travelled to Lundazi from Lusaka but he was negative.

Cholera has broken out in different parts of Lusaka and has so far claimed more than 15 lives.