Chipata City Council forced to reverse decision

Chipata City Council has reversed its decision to increase the loading fees for the big buses from 150 to 250 kwacha.

This follows a resolution made during a meeting held in the council chamber yesterday, between the council and bus operators.

Council Public Relations Officer Agnes Banda says when the council made an increment of 100 percent in 2015, there was an agreement signed with the bus operators, requesting the council to improve its services at Kapata Bus station.

She told Breeze News that, the council was requested to rehabilitate the toilets at the bus station, open a second exit gate and close illegal bus stations so that all the customers, board from Kapata bus station.

She says bus operators further requested the council to increase the number of workers at the bus station.

Ms. Banda says out of all the issues indicated in the document, the council has not fulfilled any.

She says the operators argued that it is not fair for the council to increase the fees before implementing what is contained in the signed agreement.

The bus operators are demanding that the council should first meet about 75 percent of the agreement made in 2015 for them to agree to the new fees.