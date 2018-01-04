Government to finish chiefs palaces

Government says it is committed to finishing the construction of Chiefs Palaces in Eastern Province.

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu says the province received more funds and that contractors are currently on site for the two palaces under construction.

Mr. Zulu says government wants to complete the first phase of the project, within a possible period of time and embark on the next phase.

He told Breeze News that government will continue respecting traditional leaders because they play an important role in supplementing government’s efforts in bringing development in communities.

The minister says this is why chiefs are not supposed to live in palaces that are dilapidated.