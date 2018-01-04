Citizens not participating in local governance

Provincial Local Government Officer, Alex Bwalya, says non-participation of people in the local governance system, remained one of the biggest challenges councils in Eastern Province faced in 2017.

Mr. Bwalya noted that while the local authority is about people’s participation, residents in most districts leave every decision to councils.

He also noted that people have not been coming forward to contribute ideas and give suggestions to local authorities on various matters.

Mr. Bwalya explained that the local government system allows for members of the public to feel free to make suggestions on how various issues can be resolved.

He encouraged members of the public that going forward, they should be more active and participate, by helping local authorities with suggestions.

Mr. Bwalya also noted that most councils faced challenges in waste management.

He says that in some instances, members of the public contributed to the problem, by not throwing garbage in right places, but however added that more will be done in 2018.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bwalya has described the 2017 performance of the local government as excellent.

He says a number of local government systems, such as the devolution, took root in 2017.

He explained that 2017 was a good starting point for government’s plans to give more powers to people in decision making.

Mr. Bwalya says 2018, will be a year, when full implementation of most of the plans start.