Ten in court for psychotropic substances

Ten people have appeared before Chadiza Magistrate Court for mention where they are separately charged with one count of trafficking in psychotropic substances contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Appearing before Magistrate Fred Musaka was Rabson Banda, Oscar Phiri, Elemiya Phiri, Nyongani Mvula and Michael Phiri.

Others are Stonkeni Zulu, Agripa Phiri, Stanley Banda, Joseph Phiri and Acklas Chilumbu.

Facts before court are that the 10 were on December 29, 2017 found in possession of different quantities of marijuana after an operation conducted by DEC, Drug Enforcement Commission officers in the district.

Magistrate Musaka has since adjourned the matter to January17, 2018 for possible plea.