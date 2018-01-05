Dispute over land ensues in border district of Vubwi

A land dispute has ensued between some Zambian farmers and a Malawian farmer on the border of Zambia-Malawi in Vubwi district.

Vubwi District Commissioner, Enelesi Banda has confirmed to Breeze News but says that matter is being sorted out.

Ms. Banda says that the misunderstanding started because both Zambians and Malawians have been cultivating without recognizing border beacons.