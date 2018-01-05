Teaching Council aware of mediocre colleges

The Teaching Council of Zambia says it is aware that there has been a lot of mediocrity in the manner some teacher education colleges are running.
Council spokesperson, Ngoza Malonga, says some colleges do not meet standards.
She says this therefore, compromises the quality of teacher training and in turn, affects the quality of services they offer to their learners.
Ms. Malonga says that the council will therefore ensure that all colleges are accredited and meet set standards.
She says that all appropriate colleges have to meet minimum standards, such as having conducive classrooms, libraries, desks, resource centers and proper sanitation systems.