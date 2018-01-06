Twenty-four women die from maternal complications in Chipata

A total of 24 expectant mothers died last year in Chipata district due to various maternal complications.

Chipata District Maternal and Neonatal Nursing Officer Sara Tembo revealed that 24 expectant women died in the district in 2017 with the last one dying on 28th December.

Ms. Tembo said it was unacceptable that mothers have continued to die while giving birth due to various maternal complications in the district.

She was speaking during the handover of a maternity wing at Makwe health post in Chipata yesterday.

She said it was the wish of the Ministry of Health to have a maternity wing at every health facility so that expectant mothers can deliver in a conducive environment with the help of trained health personnel.

Ms. Tembo said the district health office is extremely happy that a maternity wing has been built at Makwe health post which will greatly help expectant mothers seeking various antenatal services.

And Luangeni Member of Parliament Charles Zulu explained that expectant mothers in the area used to cover long distances to Mwami Mission Hospital to seek various antenatal services.

He said the facility, which has been built at a total cost of 250, 000 Kwacha will cushion the number of maternal deaths in the area as well as shorten the distance being covered by expectant mothers.