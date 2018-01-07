Vendors told to move out from streets

Government has given street vendors in Eastern Province up to Monday morning to remove any illegal structures they operate from.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo says that failure to do so will result in councils forcefully removing the structures from the street.

He said this at a media briefing in Chipata on Saturday.

Mr. Kasolo says street vendors pose a great danger to society, because they operate in places where there are no toilets or running water.

He says any street vendor, who will refuse to be taken off the street, will be arrested, as street vending is against the law and nothing illegal can be formalized.

The Permanent Secretary says street vendors, who want to continue selling goods, should go to the council, where they will be given trading space in markets.

Mr. Kasolo added that the Ministry of Health and Local authorities in Eastern Province will start screening and educating all passengers leaving and coming into the province.

He says screening and educating passengers on all main bus stations is one of the measures that have been put in place to help eradicate cholera.