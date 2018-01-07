Eastern records zero audit queries in 2017

Government says Eastern Province recorded zero audit queries last year, because of improvement in procuring of goods and services by officers.

Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo, says the province has professionals in the purchasing and supply of goods and services and helped to ensure the region does not record any audit queries last year.

He was speaking when he officiated at the first Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply, ZIPS, Eastern Province Chapter dinner gala in Chipata.

The gala was held under the theme ‘’Meet the buyer’’.

Mr. Kasolo sad interaction among partners was key for transfer of knowledge and network creation, adding that, in government procurement, capacity building in the system in order to enhance efficiency and transparent was very important.

He noted that government procurement plays a critical role because it was the biggest buyer of goods and services in the country.

Mr. Kasolo said the country’s procurement stood at between 15 and 20 per cent of Growth Domestic Product, GDP.

He added that a small improvement in procurement performance can result in significant savings for government and improve efficiency of public sector management.

And ZIPS Vice President, James Mwaba, said the institute as a

profession, needs to ensure it becomes more productive.

He added that, there is need to develop skills in purchasing and supply, so that there is value addition to the development of the nation.