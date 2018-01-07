Cholera spreads in Eastern Province

Reports of cholera cases in Eastern Province seem to be spreading to other districts.

Chipata and Katete districts are the latest to report cholera cases.

In Chipata, Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo, says a 10 months old baby from Msekera area has been confirmed to have suffered from cholera, but has been treated.

Mr. Kasolo says a 25 years old man from Magazine Compound and a 97 year old woman of Mtenguleni area have been taken to Walela cholera center, after they exhibited signs of cholera and medical staff are carrying out tests.

In Katete, Mr. Kasolo says another person is being treated at St. Francis Hospital after being confirmed to have cholera.

Mr. Kasolo says medical officers will visit the place where the 10 months old baby stays and sanitize the place where the baby was being treated from at Chipata Central Hospital.

He explained that a medical team will also identify all people, who may have been in contact with the baby during the period and if need be, give them necessary treatment.

Mr. Kasolo says as of today, Eastern Province has 17 reports of cholera cases, of which 15 are confirmed, two are unconfirmed, with one death.