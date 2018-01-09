UPND backs removal of street vendors

The United Party for National Development UPND has backed government’s decision to remove all street vendors in view of the cholera outbreak.

Chairperson for Youth, Sport and Child Development Michael Chuzu says that this is the only way to assist eliminate the disease.

Mr. Chuzu says that UPND is in full support and called upon residents and all stakeholders to assist government fight cholera.

He says that people should disassociate politics from cholera because the disease affects everyone regardless of political affiliation.

Mr. Chuzu however, noted that the cholera situation could have been contained earlier if government had acted when UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema raised alarm about the need to put in preventative measures last year in September.