Met predicts prolonged dry spell

The Meteorological Department says the dry spell being experienced in some parts of Eastern Province will continue until Monday next week.

Provincial Meteorological Officer, John Londolo says that this is due to tropical cyclone which is hovering over the Indian Ocean in west coast of Madagascar.

Mr. Londolo says that the cyclone is sucking up the moisture in the atmosphere around Eastern Province except for extreme areas of Lundazi and Chama districts.

Mr. Londolo says that this scenario is expected to continue until January 15, with central and southern parts of the province being the most affected.

He however, says that the lack of rains should not worry farmers as it will not affect the crop because the soil still has enough moisture due to the more than normal rainfall earlier experienced.

And Mr. Londolo says that the department does not expect any part of the province to experience flash floods but will continue to monitor the situation.