Three families left homeless after heavy rains

Three families of Kaweni village in Chanjowe Ward of Chadiza district have been left homeless after heavy rains destroyed their houses on Sunday.

Chanjowe ward Councilor Acklas Mbewe confirmed the development to Breeze News in Chadiza.

Mr. Mbewe says that among the people is 79 years old Spesha Soko who suffered injuries on the forehead after being hit with a pan brick from the falling wall.

Fifty-eight years old Edward Soko also sustained injuries after the roof of his house was blown off by strong winds on Sunday afternoon.

He says that the duo was admitted at Chanjowe Rural Health center but has been discharged.

Mr. Mbewe says that he has already reported the matter to DMMU, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to assist the affected families.

He has also appealed to well-wishers to help the families rebuild their houses as they are currently squatting in their relatives’ homes.