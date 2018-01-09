Cholera cases reduce in Eastern Province

The number of Cholera cases in Eastern Province has reduced from 20 yesterday to 16 as of today.

Provincial Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo, says all patients admitted in quarantine hospitals in Chipata have been discharged.

He said this when he updated stakeholders on the Cholera outbreak in the province this morning.

Mr. Kasolo says after conducting samples, four were discovered that they did not have cholera.

He, however, says two suspected cases have been recorded in Vubwi district this morning, stating that the two are believed to have crossed from Malawi.

And Mr. Kasolo disclosed that there is a shortage of choline in the province.

He says the Muslim Association in Chipata has already made contacts with Trade Kings, the main manufacturers of chlorine, to secure enough chlorine for the province.

Mr. Kasolo says this is expected to be done as soon as possible.