Chadiza council warns illegal beer traders

Residents of Kamwala Compound in Chadiza district have been warned against selling opaque and illicit beer to avoid cholera outbreak.

Chadiza Central Ward Councilor Richard Mbewe says that those selling opaque and illicit beer can only do so after meeting health standards of bars and taverns.

Mr. Mbewe says that Kamwala is one of the compounds in the district which has so many beer selling points but has no toilets.

He says that the sanitary conditions in these beer selling points are bad and exposes people to health dangers like cholera.

Mr. Mbewe indicated that those found selling beer without a certificate of authority from the Council will be prosecuted.

He advised those trading in opaque beer to construct clean toilets and ensure that they apply for a trading certificate at the council.

He further advised residents in the compound to observe high levels of hygiene by ensuring that each house has a clean toilet.

The civic leader was speaking to Breeze News after he toured Kamwala compound in a door to door cholera sensitization campaign with officers from the council and Ministry of Health.