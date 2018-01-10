Over 14,000 farmers in Chipata redeem inputs

Slightly over 14,000 farmers have redeemed their inputs under the e-voucher system in Chipata district.

District Marketing Development Officer, Michael Zulu says that this is from 45,417 farmers that have so far received their e-voucher cards.

Speaking during a live radio programme on Breeze FM this morning, Mr. Zulu further revealed that 43,759 farmers have deposited their money in the accounts.

He says that the money deposited translates to about 17.5 million Kwacha with about 38,450 farmers receiving their codes to access the inputs.

Mr. Zulu says that the Ministry of Agriculture is on track in dealing with the farmers although there is delay by banks to release the codes.

And speaking during the same programme, Chipata District Farmers Association Coordinator, Virgil Malambo observed that government did not adequately prepare for the e-voucher system.

He says that government should have used a gradual system to roll out the e-voucher to avoid the current challenges, which farmers are experiencing.

Mr. Malambo further indicated that dishonesty among some cooperative leaders was inconveniencing the farmers with some having not received Urea fertilizer to date.