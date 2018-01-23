ECZ dismiss reports of G12 results being nullified

The Examination Council of Zambia, ECZ has dismissed information circulating on social media that it has nullified the 2017 Grade 12 examination results.

ECZ Director, Michael Chilala, dispelled the information as false in a statement to ZANIS today.

Dr. Chilala says contrary to the purported statement on social media, the 2017 grade 12 results are valid and still accessible on the ECZ SMS platform.

He also says school leavers will access the statements of results during the week beginning 31st January, 2018 from their examination centers.

Dr. Chilala added that the council approved the 2017 grade 12 results on January 18th this year.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chilala says the Examination Council of Zambia has extended the registration period for candidates sitting for the 2018 examinations.

Dr. Chilala said the council has set February 16, 2018 as the new closing date.

He has advised examination centers to ensure that all candidates for the 2018 grades 7, 9, 12, GCE and teachers educations are dully registered by the new closing date.