Parliament to resume sittings on February 20

The second session of the 12th National Assembly, which adjourned sine die on December 13th 2017, will resume sitting on February 20th this year.

Roy Ngulube from the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly announced the resumption of sittings of the legislature in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

Before the parliament adjourned sine die, Members of Parliament unanimously approved the 72 billion Kwacha 2018 national budget, which was presented by Minister of Finance Felix Mutati.

During this sitting, the front bench will have two new members of Patriotic Front, Kwacha MP, Joe Malanji and Nkana MP Alexander Chiteme, following their appointments as Foreign Affairs Minister and Minister for National Development Planning respectively.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Harry Kalaba, who resigned from his ministerial position early this year, will join the ruling PF backbench that has among others Roan Member of Parliament, Chishimba Kambwili.

Also joining the back bench will be PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri, who was recently nominated to parliament by President Lungu.

Missing from the front bench and parliament will be former nominated MP and National Development Planning Minister, Lucky Mulusa, who was sacked.