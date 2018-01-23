No new confirmed cholera cases in Eastern

Confirmed cholera cases in Eastern Province have remained at twenty four in the past two days.

Speaking during the cholera update meeting today, Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo, says that the province has not had any confirmed cases in the last two days.

He however says since yesterday, three new suspected cholera cases have been recorded in Katete District.

Mr. Kasolo says the initial tests have come out positive, but are yet to be confirmed as the culture results are not yet done.

He explained that this brings the total number of people in quarantine in the whole province to six, with one confirmed case in Lundazi, while the other two are in Petauke.

Mr. Kasolo says the total number of confirmed cholera cases may change depending on the result of the culture test that was done on the five suspected cases.

The permanent Secretary says people in the province should continue practicing the interventions that have been put in place.

Cholera broke out in the province on December 28th 2017.