Brothers nabbed for stealing ambulance in Chipata

Police in Chipata, are holding two men of Nabvutika Compound, for stealing an ambulance valued at 670,000 kwacha, property of government.

Eastern Province Police Deputy Commissioner Sharon Zulu has confirmed this to Breeze News this morning.

Ms. Zulu identified the two suspects as Nathan Phiri aged 29 years old and Jackson Phiri aged 24 years old, brothers residing in Nabvutika compound.

Ms. Zulu says the incident happened on Monday this week around 18:30 hours at Chipata Central Hospital.

She says that on the material day, the driver, Gideon Sakala aged 32 years, went to pick up a patient from Mwasemphangwe area.

Ms. Zulu says upon arrival at Chipata Central Hospital, the driver quickly left the motor vehicle’s engine running, and rushed the patient into the elevator, to be taken to the ward.

She says the driver discovered that the ambulance was missing when he went outside, to check on the vehicle.

She added that the driver was later informed by some people that the ambulance was driven out of the hospital premises heading into town.

The Deputy Police commissioner says the ambulance was spotted along the Great East Road before Referendum area, where the two suspects were apprehended.

Ms. Zulu says Nathan Phiri who stole the vehicle revealed that after stealing the vehicle, he went to pick up his young brother Jackson Phiri in Nabvutika compound and proceeded going to Lusaka.

She says the ambulance had a bicorn on it, and that it was difficult to stop it, stating that nobody can stop an ambulance because people think there is a critical patient inside.