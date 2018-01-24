Fatal road accident claims three lives

Three people have died on the spot in a fatal road accident along the Great East Road in Mtenguleni area.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the accident involving two trucks, which happened around 20 hours on Monday.

Ms. Katonogo says that accident happened when one of the trucks hit into another truck, which was parked along the road after it broke down.

She says that Moses Mbao aged 45 years of Mchini Compound had parked the Sedon truck facing the direction of West on the left side of the road.

Ms. Katongo explains that in the process, an unknown driver of a Volvo truck driving from the direction of East to West and carrying three passengers failed to keep to near side and hit into the stationary motor vehicle.

She says that the driver of the Volvo Truck and his two unknown Male Passengers aged between 25 and 35 sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

Ms. Katongo says that the other passenger from the Volvo Truck identified as Sara Malembeka aged 32 years of Chipata Motel Area sustained body pains and is admitted to Chipata Central Hospital.

Meanwhile, Police in Lusaka yesterday around 16 hours gunned down four criminals in Kalundu area.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says that police received a tip off from members of the public that there was a group of six armed criminals driving an unregistered Toyota Spacio who were about to stage a robbery within Kalundu.

She says that officers rushed to the area and spotted the Silver Spacio at the T- junction of Mulungushi road and after noticing the presence of Police, the criminals whilst firing at the officers U-turned and sped off.

Ms. Katongo says that Police gave chase and when they were catching up with them, four criminals came out of the vehicle trying to escape and were caught up with the bullets while two who were armed with an AK 47 riffle escaped using the motor vehicle.

She says that those shot dead were found with a Pistol Crvena Zastava-cal, two black bags containing four masks, a machete, two hummers and a manmade crowbar.

And Ms. Katongo says that police have picked up a body of a female aged 28, who was found in a makeshift store near George Central Primary School in George Compound at about 06 hours yesterday.

She says that the woman who was identified by her relatives is believed to have been strangled and might have been raped.