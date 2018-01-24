Cholera cases in Eastern Province increase

Confirmed cholera cases in Eastern Province have gone up from twenty-four to twenty-six, with two new confirmed cases recorded in Petauke District.

Speaking during today’s cholera update meeting, Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo, says the two new confirmed cases involved three people from the same family in Ukwimi A and one of them died.

He says the Ministry of Health is yet to confirm if cholera was the cause of the death of the other person.

And Mr. Kasolo says the three suspected cholera cases in Katete have been cleared following tests.

He says further investigation at the treatment centre revealed that the three men had taken sexual enhancing drugs, locally known as “m’vumbwe”, which caused severe diarrhoea and vomiting.

The permanent Secretary says the three have been moved from the cholera treatment centre to a normal hospital for treatment.

He says the province is making progress as the deaths from cholera in the province remains at two even though the province has continued to record new cholera cases.