Government to pay back K400 under e-voucher

The Ministry of Agriculture is in the process of refunding 400 kwacha, meant for legumes, to farmers who have not yet redeemed farming inputs.

Chipata District Agriculture Marketing and Development Officer Michael Zulu says the decision was arrived at, after seeing that the time for planting legumes has passed.

He says government has already written to the banks handling the electronic voucher system to start the process of refunding the farmers.

Mr. Zulu however, says the number of farmers who have not yet redeemed their inputs is small.

He explained that out of 2,100 Kwacha, one hundred kwacha is channeled to crop insurance, 400 kwacha is for legumes while farmers can get whatever they want from the remaining1, 600 kwacha.

He says this means that the affected farmers will have a choice to collect whatever they want from agro dealers out of 2,000 kwacha.