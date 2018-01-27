Five fishermen arrested in Lundazi district

The Department of Fisheries in Lundazi District has apprehended seven fishermen for abrogating government annual fish barn.

ZANIS reports that Lundazi District Fisheries Officer in Charge Chilufya Chitambala confirmed the arrest of the fishermen from chiefs Mphamba and Kapichila.

Mr. Chitambala said the seven were arrested on Thursday at Lundazi Dam.

Those arrested are Zacharia Nyumayo aged 20 of Kaluba village, Chief Mphamba, Charles Kumwenda aged 22 of Sitolo village Chief Kapichila , Temwanani Kumwenda aged 73 of Sitolo village, Chief Kapichila and Alick Miti aged 30, of Mphamba village, Chief Mphamba.

Others area Panji Kaunda aged 19 of Chimwemwe Compound Kitwe, Chosani Nyirenda aged 29, of Kaluba village Chief Mphamba and Lameck Soko, aged 30 of Mphamba Compound in Chief Mphamba.

The suspects are currently in Police custody and will appear in court soon for offence of illegal Fishing, contrary to Fisheries Act Chapter 200, which suspend fishing activities in all water bodies from 1st December to 28 February every year.

The annual fish ban is in order to allow fish to breed.

Meanwhile, Mr Chitambala has warned communities residing near water bodies to stop conducting illegal fishing, saying his department will not hesitate to arrest and punish all culprits.