Valley FM employee dies after falling from 30 meter tower

A Valley FM Radio employee in Nyimba district has died after falling off from a 30 meter tower.

Eastern Province Divisional Criminal Investigation Officer, Patson Mukomongo has confirmed the incident to Breeze News.

Mr. Mukomongo who is Acting Eastern Province Police Commissioner, says the incident happened on Sunday around 16 hours at Valley FM in Nyimba district.

He says the incident occurred when two employees at Valley FM Radio, Fackson Kalunga, aged 22 years old, of Old Council Compound and Joseph Daka, aged 25 years old , of Sunga village in Chief Ndake’s area, fell off from a 30 meter tower, as they were repairing the tower.

Mr. Mukomongo says Fackson Kalunga died on the spot while Joseph Daka is admitted at Nyimba District Hospital.

He says on the material day, the two were repairing an FM valley tower that broke down at 10 meters from the ground, causing the deceased to fall on the roof of the radio station.

He says the iron sheet of the roof cut his body when he penetrated into the room and fell on the floor.

Mr. Mukomongo says the condition of Joseph Daka who sustained a cut on his right hand and bruises on his back is reported to be stable.