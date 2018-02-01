PS and Chipata Mayor reconcile

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says that he does not hold any grudge against Chipata City Mayor Sinoya Mwale.

Speaking during the cholera update meeting yesterday, Mr. Kasolo says that despite their difference, Mr. Mwale and he need to work together in making sure that Chipata is clean.

He says that the two met on Tuesday night to sort out their differences and Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu was there to mediate.

The permanent Secretary says that they have agreed to continue working together in making Chipata city better.

He says whatever the Mayor said against him is water under the bridge and he is looking forward to resume cleaning Chipata city together with the mayor.