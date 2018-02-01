Fourteen Basic Schools upgraded in Lundazi district

The Ministry of Education has this year upgraded 14 basic schools into day secondary schools in Lundazi district.

Lundazi District Education Board Secretary DEBS Chiza Mtonga says that this is in an effort to provide quality education nearer to learners.

Mr. Mtonga says government’s desire to provide education in all the community has to be achieved by upgrading more primary schools to secondary level.

Mr. Mtonga says that it was the Patriotic Front’s PF manifesto to upgrade more primary schools to secondary level in the district and to reduce congestion in few township day secondary schools.

He added that the upgrading of schools into day secondary schools was also meant to reduce distances which pupils have to cover to access education at the nearest learning institutions.

On staffing levels in schools, Mr. Mtonga says Lundazi has enough trained teachers to handle the fourteen upgraded secondary schools.

He says currently, township schools are over-staffed and that teachers will be redistributed to rural parts of the district to reduce the teacher/pupil ratio and to be promoted.

Mr. Mtonga named some of the upgraded schools as Tigone, Msuzi, Nyangwe, Kapichila, Mphamba and Mkomba in Lundazi Central constituency.

Others are Mwasemphangwe, Chaomba, Luamphamba and Chanyalubwe in Lumezi constituency while in Chasefu constituency, the upgraded schools are Kakoma, Egichiken, Nkhanga and Lupamadzi schools.

He says that Lundazi district now has a total of 28 secondary schools, three of which are boarding.