Cholera still not under control

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says that the cholera situation in the province has not improved.

Speaking during the cholera update meeting on Thursday, Mr. Kasolo says that since the circular stating that only Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya can give statistics, the province has continued to record new cases of Cholera.

He says the cholera epicenter for Eastern Province is Lundazi district.

The Permanent Secretary says that there is need for a multi sectorial team to go to Lundazi to see what exactly is causing the district to have more cholera cases than any other district in the province.

He says there is a possibility that there is something that the cholera preventive team in Lundazi district has missed out that can be caught by someone looking at the town with new eyes.

Mr. Kasolo says all the districts in the province have continued implementing the cholera preventive measures that where put in place and will continue to do so until the battle against cholera is won.