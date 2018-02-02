Chipata Council demands payment

Chipata City Council Mayor, Sinoya Mwale has directed the Council Town Clerk and the legal department to make follow ups on two contractors, who failed to deliver the skip truck and the rig drilling machine.

Mr. Mwale says the two departments should use court bailiffs in order to recover the money from the contractors.

He says this is because the two contractors have failed to fulfill their promises.

The mayor said this yesterday during a full council meeting.

Mr. Mwale says deadline for the contractor, who is paying back money for the rig machine, was 31st January, while the contractor paying back money for the skip truck had promised to finish paying on January 15th.

He says the two contractors need to be followed up and taken to task because they are not serious in paying back the money.