Frank Bwalya is new high commissioner to Australia

President Edgar Lungu has appointed Patriotic Front PF deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia.

President Lungu has congratulated the former priest on his appointment to the diplomatic mission.

And President Lungu says that the appointments into Foreign Service are a preserve of the president.

He says that he is therefore, greatly concerned that there is a perception that when one has been appointed into Foreign Service, they will be there permanently.

Mr. Lungu says that those serving in Foreign Service, once their tour of duty has come to an end, will be recalled and either redeployed locally or abroad.

The head of state was speaking on Friday morning when he swore in Mr. Bwalya