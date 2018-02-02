Seventeen street vendors arrested in Chipata

Seventeen street vendors have been arrested following confusion that ensured last evening during an operation of removing street vendors from the streets in the central business area in Chipata.

Police were forced to use tear gas canister to disperse the unruly street vendors, who resorted to throwing stones at vehicles, which were being used by officers from the council, Zambia Police and DEC, Drug Enforcement Commission.

And speaking during today’s cholera update meeting, Director of Legal Affairs Lynn Galapa confirmed that 17 street vendors had been picked during the confusion.

She says that fifteen of the vendors are male while two are female adding that the number of those in custody has increased to twenty.

Ms. Galapa adds that the vendors who were caught selling on the street and that those who were throwing stones will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

She says that the vendors will be released after 48 hours because they cannot be kept for longer than that period.

Ms. Galapa however, says that the vendors will be dragged to court after the fast truck court starts operating.

The Director of Legal says the council in partnership with the Zambia Police, DEC and the Immigration Department will continue patrolling the district to ensure that there is compliance.