Congolese walks to freedom

A Congolese national who was charged with unlawful entry into Zambia has been acquitted by the Chipata Magistrate Court.

This was in a matter where John Chichi from DR Congo was charged with unlawful entry into Zambia.

Facts of the matter are that on January 6th 2018, police had detained the Congolese national, who had no entry documents or documents that allowed him to stay in Zambia.

Resident Magistrate Boniface Mwala who acquitted Chichi said the matter was brought before the court in a premature manner that lacked enough evidence.