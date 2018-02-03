PS Kasolo warns those planing to protest

Provincial administration has warned anyone with intentions to demonstrate over removal of street vendors and demolition of illegal structures in Chipata that they will be arrested.

Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says that he has information that some people are intending to carry out protests at his office.

Speaking during a live radio programme dubbed “The Voice” on Breeze FM this morning, Mr. Kasolo says that rules have to be followed because he came to Eastern Province to work and not to make himself popular.

And Mr. Kasolo says that Chipata City Council and the mayor do not have authority to discipline or summon management from Eastern Water and Sewerage Company.

Mr. Kasolo says that only the permanent secretary has authority to discipline any person working in the civil service and parastatals in Eastern Province.

He says that according to the reporting lines, the mayor reports directly to the provincial minister and minister of local government while the town clerk and his executive officers report to the provincial local government officer, who then reports to him as provincial permanent secretary.

Mr. Kasolo explained that this was among the reasons why Provincial Minister, Makebi Zulu advised Eastern Water and Sewerage Company Managing Director, Lyton Kanowa against appearing at the council when he was summoned over the demolition of houses.

Meanwhile Mr. Kasolo revealed that lack of funds has made it difficult for his office to fight the illegal mining taking place in various parts of the province.

He stated that he was directed by the minister of mines to flash out all the illegal miners in Nyimba, Petauke, Lundazi and Vubwi districts.