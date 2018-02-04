Chichele Lodge not for sale but lease

Government has clarified that Chichele Presidential Lodge in Mfuwe has not been sold.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says that the lodge is only on lease, which is about to expire.

Mr. Kasolo explained that this is why the current people running the lodge decided to advertise the lease to cut down on losses and make profits.

He says that Zambians should take advantage of the opportunity to buy the remaining eight year lease.

Mr. Kasolo pointed out that government would like Zambians to take charge of most lodges because most foreign owned lodges keep 80 per cent of their money abroad.

He says that this does not benefit Zambia in any way because foreign lodge owners are supposed to keep their investment in Zambia and only take out profits.

Mr. Kasolo indicated that he is aware that the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism is trying to address this matter to ensure that the country benefits.

He was speaking during a live radio programme on Breeze FM.