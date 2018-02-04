NDC says government has failed to perform

The National Democratic Congress NDC Party has charged that the PF, Patriotic Front government is running down the economy.

Provincial Chairperson, Samuel Lugomo Phiri says that this is evidenced by how government is failing to run the agriculture sector.

Speaking in a walk in interview, Mr. Phiri says that there is no way that farmers can start accessing inputs at this period and expect that they will have a good yield.

He charged that the e-voucher system under FISP, the Farmer Input Support Programme is a total failure as it has been poorly managed.

Mr. Phiri further says that he cannot understand why farmers, who sold maize to FRA, the Food Reserve Agency early last year are still struggling to get their payment.

And Mr. Phiri says that members of NDC should not be intimidated by members of any political party because they have not done anything wrong.

He says that the members should concentrate on mobilizing the opposition political party and stay away from trouble.