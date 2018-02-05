Former Dilika ward councilor denies issuing illegal plots

Former Dilika Ward Councilor, Alberto Phiri has denied issuing illegal plots in Dam View area.

Speaking in a walk in interview, Mr. Phiri says that all the illegal plots in Dam View area were issued after he left office in 2016.

He says that he is therefore, shocked that anyone can suggest that he was involved in issuing plots in an area, which was not recommended for residential plots.

Mr. Phiri says that Dilika Ward Councilor, Samuel Phiri is the right person, who can clarify as to how people that built in the area accessed the plots.

He has challenged anyone with proof that he illegally gave out plots to produce it.

And Mr. Phiri expressed concern that the current councilor has not shown interest to understand the projects, which he left being undertaken in the ward.

He says that he has called Mr. Phiri on several occasions so that he can hand over some of the building materials like culverts for road projects, but the councilor has not turned up.

Efforts by Breeze News to have Mr. Samuel Phiri respond to the issues raised by Mr. Alberto Phiri proved futile.