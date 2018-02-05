Heavy rains paralyse school operations

Heavy rains have destroyed a one by three classroom block at Chamaseche Primary School in Chief Madzimawe’s area in Chipata district.

School Chairperson, Henry Banda has confirmed the incident, which happened yesterday between 16 and 17 hours.

Mr. Banda says that the heavy rains reaped off the roof to the classroom block, a situation, which resulted in desks and books being soaked.

He says that learning of pupils from grade one to seven has been suspended because the classroom block is the only classroom at the school.

Mr. Banda has made a passionate appeal to well-wishers to quickly assist the school, which does not have resources to repair the damage and buy new books.

He says that the roofing sheets, which were found about 100 meters away from the school, were completely damaged and cannot be used.