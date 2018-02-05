Congestion continues in correctional facilities

The judiciary in Eastern Province says congestion has continued to be a challenge in correctional facilities.

Lusaka based Judge Mwape Dancewell Bowa says that according to the jail delivery during the opening of the High Court Session this morning, he has learnt that the existing facilities are inadequate to carter for the number of convicted persons kept in the prisons.

Judge Bowa said this during the ceremonial opening of the Chipata High Court this morning.

And Judge Bowa says the Chipata High Court does not have a resident Judge at the moment on account of lack of infrastructure.

He says the judiciary is aware that a piece of land was secured for the High Court in Chipata, stating that government should therefore, secure funds for the building.

Judge Bowa says the Judiciary in Chipata is lacking court rooms, forcing magistrates to use office chambers.

He says Nyimba district has no resident Magistrate due to lack of a court house, stating that the state of affairs contribute to the delay in the disposal of cases.

And Judge Bowa says the province has only two Legal Aid lawyers, who are not enough to carter for the whole province.

Judge Bowa says this has led to many cases being adjourned due to the advocates’ inability to represent their clients.

Meanwhile, Judge Bowa says government should consider providing transportation to the police and prosecutors.

He says lack of transport directly impacts the overall disposal of criminal matters before the court.