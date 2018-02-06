CDF projects in Chipata to resume soon

Procurement of materials for CDF, the Constituency Development Fund projects in Luangeni constituency in Chipata district, has reached an advanced stage.

Chipata City Mayor Sinoya Mwale however, says the projects that will delay to be implemented in Luangeni are boreholes because the tendering process is still under way.

He further says that Chipata Central Constituency is likely to delay in the implementation of the CDF projects because it did not receive the funds on time.

He added that the committee spearheading the CDF for Chipata Central sat to discuss the way forward over the implementation of the projects.

Mr. Mwale noted that the whole amount of the CDF allocation for Kasenengwa Constituency has been channeled to the drilling of boreholes in the area.

The mayor has emphasized the need for people spearheading the projects to use the money for the intended purpose.