Civil Service Commission assures civil servants

The Civil Service Commission says it will attend to all challenges civil servants face in their respective sectors.

Civil Service Commission Chairperson Dickson Kayula Chasaya says civil servants need to be motivated because they play an important role in communities.

He says that there is need for government to give civil servants the much needed attention they deserve.

Mr. Chasaya says this is why the commission is currently getting submissions from civil servants across the country on what challenges they are facing in different sectors.

He said this when he paid a curtesy call on Provincial Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo this morning.

And Mr. Chasaya says district commissioners and permanent secretaries are free to release information to the media.

Mr. Chasaya has maintained that no civil servant will be allowed to discuss government business on social media.

And Provincial Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says the commission plays an important role in guiding civil servants in the country.

He says the civil servants in the province are therefore, expecting a lot from the commission.