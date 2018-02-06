Chipata Mchinji- TAZARA rail project on course

Government says that three point two billion United States dollars railway line from Nacala port that will connect Eastern Province to TAZARA is on course.

Speaking in an interview with Breeze News, Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says that the project which is supposed to run for four years is just in its first year, most of which will be used for mobilization.

He says the feasibility study for the railway line has already been done and what is remaining now is for the design to be finished.

Mr. Kasolo says the railway line will pass through the Muchinga Escarpment, which is one of the most unfriendly terrains in the country.

He says once the designs and other things that need to be mobilized are done, construction works of the railway line are expected to move quickly.

The Permanent Secretary says that the railway line will create jobs and help in developing the province and the country as a whole as transportation of goods will also be made easier and cheaper.