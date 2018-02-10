NDC says Kalaba is not our member

The National Democratic Alliance NDC says that former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba is not their member.

In a statement availed to Breeze News, NDC National Youth Chairman Charles Kabwita says that Mr. Kalaba is however, free to join the party if he so wishes.

And Mr. Kabwita has distanced the NDC from a group of individuals that are spearheading the formation of a new political party.

He says that the party has intelligence information that the political party might be led by Mr. Kalaba, who is Bahati Member of Parliament.

Mr. Kabwita says that he would like to advise NDC members countrywide not to fall prey to such individuals championing the formation of this party.

He has charged that those handling Mr. Kalaba should stop masquerading as NDC members.

Mr. Kabwita says that Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is still and remains NDC consultant.

However, on Thursday Mr. Kalaba said that he had no intentions of joining NDC and had not yet decided to form his own political party.